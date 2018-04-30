Errors hinder Ashland in doubleheader loss to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — After claiming its first win of the 2018 season against Springfield last Tuesday, the Ashland High baseball team committed three errors in each game of a Midwestern League doubleheader and dropped by games, 2-1 and 5-1, on Monday evening.

Nick Buccino was the hard-luck loser on the mound for the Grizzlies (1-19 overall, 1-14 MWL) in the opener, allowing five hits and no earned runs in five innings of work.

Evan McLennan picked up the Grizzlies’ lone RBI in game one when he drew a bases-loaded walk that gave his team 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Springfield, however, took the lead in the bottom of the third with a pair of runs.

Much like Buccino, game two starting pitcher Eli Westrick allowed just three hits and five runs — one of which was earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Buccino collected three of Ashland’s five hits in the nightcap.

Ashland finishes up its two-day, three-game road swing against Churchill (13-7, 10-5) at 10 a.m. this morning in Eugene.

FIRST GAME

Ashland 010 000 0 — 1 3 3

Springfield 002 000 x — 2 5 2

Buccino, Reynolds (6) and Evans; O’Grady, Smith (6) and King. W — O’Grady. L — Buccino. 2B — S: Gaffney.

SECOND GAME

Ashland 000 10 0 — 1 5 3

Springfield 102 020 x — 4 5 2

Westrick, Reynolds (5) and Evans; Machleit and Barrager. W — Machleit. L — Westrick. 2B — S: Gaffney.

PREP GOLF

WEED — The Ashland boys golf team finished with a combined score of 456 against quality competition from Humboldt County and the Redding, Calif., area at Lake Shastina Golf Course on Monday afternoon.

The Ashland girls team also took part in the event as the lone girls team competing.

As per tournament rules, five of the lowest scores amongst each team’s six golfers counting toward the total.

Sam Gander show a team-low score of 83, while Gus Senn recorded an 88. Kevin Iriawan, Rylan Rogers and Kadyn Kimbrough all finished within three shots of one another, shooting a 94, 95 and 96, respectively.

Sophia Rooney shot the lowest score of the day on the Ashland girls team, finishing with a 103.

